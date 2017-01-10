Lenzie lose out to league leaders Cambuslang

BT West Division 2 league leaders Cambuslang brought Lenzie’s winning streak to an abrupt halt on Saturday with an excellent display of running rugby which earned them a 52-24 win.

Lenzie were not at full strength due to various bugs doing the rounds at this time of year and were further hampered when young Gavin Cruickshanks retired after 10 minutes with a knee injury.

The visitors’ line out was misfiring and a failure to defend against a hard and fast running Cambuslang side resulted in a disappointing 33-0 half time lead for the buoyant home side.

Coach Carswell made some key changes for the second period and instructed Lenzie to reduce the unforced error count, win the second period and gain a try scoring bonus point which, to the players’ credit, is exactly what they did.

The visitors handed Alex his debut at stand-off, much to the relief of Graeme Condie and the visiting support, and to Alex’s credit he ran the second half aided by Slade, McManus, Letford and Moir.

Lenzie scored through McKenzie, Don, Nisbet and McCrae to ‘win’ the second half 24-19 and achieve what appeared at half-time an unlikely bonus point.

Man of the Match sponsored by Centre Parc was Michael Slade.

Next week Lenzie are at home to bottom-of-the-table Cumbernauld with a 2pm kick-off.