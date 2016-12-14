Lenzie on the up after win at Clydebank

Lenzie built on their win over Paisley the previous week with a 26-17 success away to third placed Clydebank on Saturday.

It was Clydebank’s first home defeat of the season and a fine win for Lenzie against a well organised side who offer threats through their forward and backs.

From the kick-off Clydebank had a strong wind at their backs and kept Lenzie firmly in their half for the first 10 minutes before scoring a converted try in the corner to open the scoring.

However Lenzie did not panic and responded in style when David Sewell scored in the corner followed by an excellent individual score from 60 metres by the in-form David Nesbit.

Clydebank scored a well taken penalty through Jack McCombe when Lenzie thought they had won good turnover ball through Scouller.

Lenzie looked to be gaining control if the game when the Clydebank eight broke through a number of weak tackles to put his winger clear to score another converted try to put Clydebank 17-12 in front at the break.

Lenzie dominated possession and territory in the second period and were consistently frustrated by great defending by Clydebank and conceding penalties very close to the home team’s try line.

Michael Slade, captain Letford and Ruaridh Carmichael continued to run hard at Clydebank and Lenzie eventually scored when Alex scrambled over from a quickly taken penalty. Scouller converted to put the visitors 19-17 in front.

The rest of the game continued to be played deep in Clydebank’s half and Lenzie completed the scoring when Ross Moir kicked through and won the race to touch down for a converted try to give Lenzie a bonus point win.

Clydebank can consider themselves unfortunate to be on the wrong end of a number of decisions in the final 15 minutes in a game where both sides deserve credit for maintaining their discipline under challenging circumstances.

Best for Lenzie were Slade, Carmichael, Cruickshanks and Moir with David Nesbit being the man of the match.

Next Saturday Lenzie are at home against Waysiders/Drumpellier, kick-off 2pm.