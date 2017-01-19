Lenzie run out the winners against battling Badgers

Lenzie were 33-19 winners over Cumbernauld in a tough and competitive BT West Division match at Viewfield on Saturday.

The visitors scored first when Grant Cowie crashed over for a try converted by Andrew Reid, but Lenzie responded well. Scouller scored in the corner, quickly followed by a great burst by Haddow to release speedster Buick.

A conversion put Lenzie 12-7 up but a stunning 70-yard run and try by Andy Thompson squared the match 12-12 at the break.

Another Scouller score, converted by MacKay, was followed by the all important fourth try when David Nisbet evaded the visitors defence from a scrum, MacKay converting.

A well taken converted Zak Davies try cut the gap for Cumbernauld before a David McCrae try in the corner and another Mackay conversion completed the scoring.

This week Lenzie are at home to Cumnock.