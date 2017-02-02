National season over for Lenzie after Shield exit

Lenzie went down 46-7 at home to Irvine in their last national competitive game of the season on Saturday.

They were unfortunate to have several key personnel missing for the BT West Regional Shield match and were facing an Irvine side with a number of overseas imports who brought pace and strength to the visitors’ game plan.

Lenzie competed very well in the first period and contained a lively Irvine back division with Fraser, Ferguson and Haddow working hard for the home side.

Despite this defensive effort Irvine scored two well worked tries and kicked a penalty to lead 15-0 after 30 minutes.

However Lenzie hit back when Picken powered through a defensive gap and the supporting Campbell released Coletta who was unfortunate to knock on with the line in sight.

Lenzie were still in the game and were rewarded when young Buick intercepted a loose pass to race home from 50 metres. A conversion made it 15-7 to the visitors at half-time.

The first 10 minutes of the second period was a stalemate; however Irvine were coming more into the game through some loose play by McColm and Cribbes who will learn from their experience.

The final quarter however belonged to the visitors who ran in some well worked scores to inflate the score in their favour.

Irvine now play Lenzie’s local rivals Allan Glen’s at home in the quarter-final on Saturday, February 11.

Best for Lenzie were Letford, Fraser, Brett and Nisbet.

Lenzie still have the Gunn Cup to play for against Garnock and will be arranging a number of friendlies to keep the season going.

Meanwhile Allan Glen’s won 12-6 at Kilmarnock in a BT West Division 1 match on Saturday.

Both teams had opportunities to score before Jackson stroked over a penalty just before half time to give the home side a three-point lead.

Glen’s adapted better to the weather condition in the second half and scored two push over tries, touched down by Moore, one of which was converted by Watt.

Jackson added another penalty just before the final whistle.