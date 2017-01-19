So near but still so far as Glen’s go down at Annan

Allan Glen’s lost 17-12 in their BT West Division 1 match at Annan on Saturday.

Glen’s thought they were on to an easy win when, after only six minutes, McConnell went over for a try completing a well rehearsed back move. Moore converted.

Annan, however, stepped up a gear and Johnston stroked over a penalty before Simmons touched down for the home side to make the half-time score 8-7.

Just after the restart Glen’s had a period of madness and gave away three penalties in quick succession which Johnston gleefully made the most of.

Glen’s were dominating scrum and lineout but could not turn it into points due to poor finishing.

They were, however, rewarded for their efforts with a drive over scrum in the last few minutes of the game but it was too little too late.

This week Glen’s are at home to Irvine.