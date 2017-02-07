A new study has revealed that sunshine is the key to beat Monday morning blues and have the perfect morning

The thing Glaswegians want more than anything else in the morning is sunshine, according to a new study by Kellogg’s Corn Flakes.

Having a lie in (35 per cent), a day off (46 per cent) and booking a holiday (35 per cent) were all chosen as ways to beat Monday morning blues, but over half of Glaswegians (53 per cent) stated that sunshine is all they need to improve their mood.

The craving for sunlight is as such that almost three quarters of Glaswegians said given the opportunity, they would move to a warmer country to work.

More than half agreed that Monday was the worst day of the week and when asked what was to blame for Monday morning gloominess,four in ten Brits blame the darkness,and more than a third blame the lack of sunshine.

When asked which celebrity Glaswegians would most want to have breakfast with, David Attenborough came top of the pile, beating the likes of Beyonce, Tom Hardy and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Following the results of the study, Kellogg’s Corn Flakes has worked with renowned artist, Dominic Wilcox, to create a world’s first - a light therapy bowl, which emits a bright light that mimics natural outdoor light, helping Brits enjoy their breakfast with an added dose of sunshine to beat morning blues.

Kellogg’s Corn Flakes ambassador Andrea McLean, was the first to use the bowl, she said: “Eating breakfast in the morning will never be the same again. The bowl is revolutionary and it’s glow brings the sunshine to your morning that everyone craves.

“It’s guaranteed to improve your mood, it certainly brings a smile to my face even if the British weather is up to it’s usual tricks!”