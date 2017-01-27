Back where it all began for 911

911, the massive multi-million selling 90’s boyband are coming back to where it all started - in Glasgow.

Next month, the boys will perform at The Garage nightclub and are set to blast their way through their popular hit singles and explosive dance routines.

911’s first ever show was at the famous Glasgow venue and that gig helped propel them to superstardom and on to becoming one of the biggest selling pop bands of the 90’s with 14 hits, 12 top 10 singles including Body Shaking, Don’t Make Me Wait, Party People…Friday Night and the Number no 1 hit single A Little Bit More.

This appearance marks the start of a new era for 911 with lots of new music to come but for now, fans can relive the magic and excitement of that golden pop era of the 90’s.

Fans can also hear their forthcoming single I Do, the wedding song that has received over 12 million views on YouTube and earned the lads a new major record deal.

See 911 at The Garage nightclub on Friday, February 24.

And it seems the boyband’s draw hasn’t wained with tickets being snapped up, although a few are still available from: www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.garageglasgow.co.uk