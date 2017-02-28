Disney returns to Glasgow with 100 Years of Magic show

It’s the ultimate Disney show every youngster has been waiting for -and, I’m reliably informed, so have some adults amongst us.

Grab your Mickey ears and get ready for the celebration of the century as Disney On Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic.

This fanfare production features more than 50 unforgettable Disney stars, a sing-along score of melodious masterpieces, stunning choreography, beautiful costumes and intricate sets.

Mouse-ter of Ceremonies Mickey Mouse, sweetheart Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy take to the ice with their friends from beloved Disney movies that span decades from Pinocchio to Frozen.

Travel to the heart of Africa with Disney’s The Lion King, come along for an adventure in friendship with the gang from Disney Pixar’s Toy Story and watch in amazement as Belle breaks the Beast’s curse in the tale of Beauty and the Beast.

Guests will also enjoy a special appearance by royal sisters Anna and Elsa from the number-one animated feature film of all time, Disney’s Frozen. Enter the kingdom of Arendelle and journey up the North Mountain with hilarious snowman Olaf and rugged mountain-man Kristoff as they help the sisters discover that true love conquers all.

“This particular production is by far the largest Disney On Ice show we currently have touring bringing together everyone’s favorite Disney characters from Snow White, Donald Duck, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse to Elsa and Anna,” said Producer Nicole Feld.

“Our vision is for audiences everywhere to dance and sing along to their favorite Disney songs, so we’ve included 30 tunes that they know and love.”

The collection of Disney melodies includes family favorites like ‘Hakuna Matata,’ ‘You’ve Got a Friend in Me’ and ‘Let It Go’. Rock out with Squirt and his rambunctious turtle friends from Disney Pixar’s Finding Nemo with the original song ‘Turtle Rock.’ Fall in love with a musical montage of dazzling prince and princess pairs skating to ‘At Last I See the Light,’ ‘A Whole New World’ and many more.

“This is a show, more than any other, that is truly for everybody,” said Producer Kenneth Feld.

“When I sit with the audience, I see those that are grandparents, like I am, enjoying the classic Disney stories, while young kids and parents really respond to Frozen and all the latest Disney stories and animation.”

Disney On Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic will be skating into Glasgow’s Braehead Arena between March 15 to 19. And, if you’re quick there are still some tickets available.

Call the ticket hotline on: 0844 847 2255 or Ticketmaster on: www.ticketmaster.co.uk

More info is available via the Disney website on: www.disneyonice.com/gb/en-gb/100-years-of-magic