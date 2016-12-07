Bringing Christmas cheers to pensioners

A retirement home complex in Bishopbriggs is hosting Christmas Carols to bring some festive cheer to residents next Thursday, December 15.

From 11am-1pm, visitors to McCarthy and Stone’s Campsie Grove on Kirkintilloch Road will have the

opportunity to join pupils from Bishopbriggs Academy school choir and band.

Everyone is welcome to join the homeowners at their first festive community event where festive refreshments will also be served throughout the event in the lovely homeowners’ lounge.

Suzanne McElhiney, Senior Marketing Manager for McCarthy and Stone in Scotland, said: “Christmas

is a time for generosity so we thought we’d extend an invite to our Christmas Carol event at Campsie

Grove to the local community to encourage people to come along and see just how incredible living

at McCarthy and Stone in Bishopbriggs can be.”

And she added: “With a new year looming, now is a great time to consider making a fresh start, so we’d urge anyone interested in a move to Retirement Living to come and join us for at our event in Bishopbriggs to find out more about a move to McCarthy and Stone, and take the time to enjoy some festive entertainment.”

McCarthy and Stone’s Retirement Living developments are designed to offer homeowners the very

best in independent living within a safe and secure environment, with the opportunity to benefit

from companionship when homeowners want it and privacy and assistance when they need it.

For more information about the Christmas Carols event or to make an appointment call 0800 201

4740 or visit www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk.