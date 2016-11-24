Christmas Fayre at Baljaffray Primary

Baljaffray Primary School’s PTA has organised a Christmas Fayre this Friday (November 25) from 6.30pm to 8.30pm at the school.

Children will get the chance to meet Santa in his Grotto.

There will also be a raffle with fantastic hamper prizes, stalls to buy all your Christmas gifts, a tea room, Domino’s pizza, tuck shop, the school choir performing Christmas carols and songs and much more.

Tickets will be available on the door on the night.

They cost £2 for adults, £1 per child/concession, and £5 for a family ticket.

Tea/coffee/juice and a mince pie/biscuit are included in the cost of a ticket. Please go along to support your local school.