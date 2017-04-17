Glasgow poker tournament to raise the stakes for Spirit Aid

The Grosvenor Casino Riverboat on the Clyde is set to host a charity poker tournament in association with Spirit Aid, the charity set up by actor David Hayman.

This is the third poker tournament the casino and charity have hosted together to raise funds for young people around the world who have been affected by war, poverty or other humanitarian disasters.

The tournament costs £20 to enter and welcomes all players regardless of their experience. Half of the money raised on the night will go to the tournament winners as the grand prize whilst the other half will be donated directly to the charity.

Set up by actor David Hayman in 2001 and based in Glasgow, Spirit Aid has operations in Scotland, Palestine, Afghanistan and Malawi. Its projects have improved the lives of thousands of children across the world in a number of ways from providing impoverished communities with food, clean drinking water, medicine, shelter, clothing and electricity to donating toys to less fortunate families at Christmas.

David Hayman, Head of Operations, said: “We hosted our first poker tournament at Grosvenor Casino Riverboat last year and it was a huge success so we’re incredibly excited about holding the next one later this month. Everyone at the Casino has been so accommodating and extremely supportive of the charity.”

Peter Donnelly, General Manager at Grosvenor Casino Riverboat, commented: “We’re thrilled to be hosting another charity poker tournament to raise funds for this wonderful cause. Spirit Aid is a truly deserving charity, helping vulnerable people around the world and, as it is based just across the Clyde from us, we want to continue to support them in any way we can.”

The event will run from 7.30pm on Thursday, April 27 and is free to attend. It is recommended players register in advance to secure a place in the tournament by emailing dhayman@hotmail.co.uk. The cost to enter is £20 which is paid on the night.

Good luck everyone!