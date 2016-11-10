World renowned guitarist is coming to Milngavie

Acoustic guitar virtuoso Pierre Bensusan is performing at Milngavie Folk Club this Saturday (November 12).

Over the past 40 plus years, the French-Algerian musician has taken his unique blend of world, Celtic, jazz, Arabic and folk-inspired music to all corners of the globe.

Winner of the 2014 The Independent Music Awards in the Live Performance Album category for his triple live album “Encore”, Bensusan is recognized as one of the great guitar players of the 21st century.

Described as a ‘genius’ by the likes of Jon Gomm and Melody Maker, immortalised by the tune ‘Bensusan’ written in tribute by the late Michael Hedges, and referenced as an important inspiration to many other great musicians, Pierre is a one-of-a-kind artist whose music transcends genre and time.

At the Ards International Guitar Festival (Northern Ireland) he was presented the festival’s “Lifetime Achievement Award”. He is in good company with previous winners including Martin Taylor, Martin Simpson, John Renbourn and Davey Graham.

He will be at Milngavie Folk Club in The Fraser Centre, Douglas Street at 7.30pm as part of his UK/Ireland fall tour.

Tickets cost £12 and they are available from www.milngaviefolkclub.co.uk, Milngavie Bookshop or Art Forum (both in Milngavie) or by calling 07743 885991 – reservations only.