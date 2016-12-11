New College trio star in major art exhibition

Three former art students from New College Lanarkshire are to feature in a major new visual art exhibition in Stirling.

Jimmy Douglas, Angela McAuley and Thomas Galloway have been selected to have their work exhibited in Future Artists Scotland.

Jimmy is an HND graduate from the Kirkintilloch campus now studying for an art degree at Forth Valley College; Angela McAuley is an HNC graduate from Cumbernauld Campus currently working on her own professional practice; and HND graduate.

And Thomas Galloway, who also studied at the Kirkintilloch campus, is now an Artist in Residence at New College Lanarkshire.

The exhibition, which is the brainchild of Forth Valley College art lecturer Ewan John, is a showcase of up-and-coming student artists across Scotland.

Currently on display at the University of Stirling’s Pathfoot Building, it comprises work by more than 40 student artists drawn from 10 colleges to represent the diverse and vibrant work currently being created.

At the launch event, both Angela and Thomas were chosen to receive special recognition prizes by Jane Cameron, Curator of the University of Stirling’s Art Collection.

Art and Design lecturer Kelly Cunningham said: “The Future Artists Exhibition is a fantastic platform for our students and graduates to showcase their work to a wider audience.

“I am immensely proud of all our students’ achievements and for Angela and Thomas to take home two of only six prizes awarded at the launch was simply the icing on the cake.”

Exhibition curator Ewan John was inspired by a trip to the Royal Scottish Academy’s New Contemporaries Exhibition.

He said: “This is the inaugural Future Artists Scotland Exhibition, an annual showcase of the important, challenging and contemporary artwork produced throughout Scotland’s Further Education Colleges.

“It is felt that the artwork emerging from Scotland’s FE colleges is increasing in cultural significance and has earned a place in which to express itself and in return should be rewarded with the media attention and critical acclaim it deserves.”

The exhibition is open daily from 9am until 5pm until Tuesday, December 20.

To find out more about the exhibition, visit www.futureartistsscotland.co.uk