North Lanarkshire Schools’ Music Group hit all the right notes

The talent and dedication of hundreds of pupils at the North Lanarkshire Schools’ Music Groups Christmas Concerts was on show for all to see recently.

Councillor Frank McNally, Convener of Education, said: “The young people put on two magnificent shows of festive music and song for the audiences of families, friends and teachers.”

Taking part in the first concert were the Junior String Orchestra, Primary Choir, Junior Symphony Orchestra, Jazz Orchestra and Wind Ensemble.

The second concert featured the Preparatory Band, Chorus, Wind Band, Traditional Music Group and Pipe Band. Both concerts were presented by Jamie MacDougall, one of the country’s most versatile singers.

Councillor McNally said he wanted to ‘Congratulate everyone involved in these wonderful concerts.’