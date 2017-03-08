Opticians stamp of approval helps blind charity

Staff at an East Dunbartonshire opticians have collected more than seven kilos of stamps which will be sold to raise money for the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).

The stamps were donated follows a year-long appeal for locals to give the opticians their old stamps.

RNIB will sell the stamps that were donated to the Specsavers store in Kirkintilloch and receive at least £70. The charity receives around £10 for every kilogram of British stamps, and up to £15 for a kilogram of overseas stamps - with rare stamps sold individually for a higher price.

The store received a varied collection of stamps, including a few that date as far back as the 1930s.

Store director Neil Drain says: “I am honoured that so many people in the local community supported our appeal and helped us to donate so many stamps that we’ve lost count!

“It has been really interesting to see some of the older stamps and we’re delighted the collection will help raise funds for RNIB.”

A spokesperson for RNIB Scotland said: “It’s wonderful that staff in Specsavers in Kirkintilloch have helped our used stamp appeal. Seven kilos is an amazing quantity. We’re really grateful for all their effort.

“RNIB depends very much on the backing of the public to help us ensure that blind and partially sighted people receive the support they need to live as fully and independently as possible. The more we get, the more we can do.”

The RNIB offers blind and partially sighted people a variety of services including advice on staying in work, using technology to help with everyday tasks, or simply emotional support to help people come to terms with sight loss.