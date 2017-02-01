Scenes of Karen Gillen’s new film at Mugdock Country Park

The beautiful surroundings of Mugdock Country Park are going to feature as the backdrop in Karen Gillan’s new film Tupperware Party.

Inverness-born Karen Gillan (29) is best known for her roles as Amy Pond in the BBC’s Doctor Who and also as space pirate Nebula in 2014’s Marvel movie, Guardians of the Galaxy.

She wrote, directed and stars in Tupperware Party, which is her first feature-length film.

She said: “It was so important for me to film in Scotland first and foremost because the film is set in Scotland.”

Visitors were not be able to access certain areas of the park between Saturday, January 7 and Monday, January 9 due to the filming.

This included three of the car parks being closed temporarily, the grounds of Mugdock Castle and the children’s play park.

Mugdock Country Park website said: “We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to our visitors but hope

the restrictions will not stop you enjoying a visit to the park over the next few days.”

Thomas Glen, depute chief executive - place, neighbourhood & corporate assets at East Dunbartonshire Council, said: “Mugdock Country Park is a renowned and popular attraction for visitors, businesses and, indeed, film-makers.

“We have accommodated a range of requests to film at the park, which provides a wealth of stunning backdrops and locations.

“Many thanks to all the visitors for their patience while the latest filming took place.

“I look forward to hopefully seeing the park on the big screen and wish the film-makers all the best with their production.”