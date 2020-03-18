£12k award for Kirky rabbit rescue team

A Kirkintilloch rabbit rescue – the only one of its kind in Scotland – has received a £12,000 boost from a UK charity.

Beloved Rabbits was awarded the grant recently from Support Adoption For Pets, the UK’s largest grant giving animal charity, to help towards their rescues’ vet bills.

Beloved Rabbits was founded by local husband and wife David and Feona Bella and is the only dedicated rabbit rescue in this country.

They now have 40 fosterers and remain entirely run by volunteers.

Jacqueline Mitchell, from Beloved Rabbits, said: “The grant will benefit our branch by covering some of our vet bills for the animals we rescue, rehabilitate and rehome.

“The cost of offering the best care for the pets we take in can often add up so that’s where the grant will be a huge help to us and we are exceptionally thankful to the Support Adoption For Pets team.”

Laura Messenger, grant funding coordinator at Support Adoption For Pets, said: “It is a real privilege to be able to help such an important organisation that works tirelessly to care for and rehome pets in need.

“They are doing a remarkable job, and we’re delighted to be able to support them so that they are able to continue helping more pets in need.”

In 2006 Pets at Home founded the charity Support Adoption For Pets.

Since then it has helped more than 1,000 rehoming centres and animal welfare organisations across the UK. In addition to its fundraising work, it also runs dedicated adoption centres in Pets at Home stores.

To find out more about Support Adoption For Pets or to support the charity visit www.supportadoptionforpets.co.uk.