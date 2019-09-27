Bishopbriggs supermarket offer old council offices to the community

Morrisons supermarket at Bishopbriggs have offered the local community the use of the old council offices at the Triangle in the town centre.

An open viewing for people who may have ideas for how this space can be used for the benefit of the community is being held to let people see the space, according to the 250-strong community Facebook group #BetterBriggs.

The space which has been empty for several years, would be available on a pop-up basis.

#BetterBriggs posted that there is no intention for this to replicate any existing provision either in the town centre or elsewhere in Bishopbriggs.

They posted: “If you don’t have any particular idea/plan for this space but would just like to help support us going forward - then please feel free to pop along.

“If you have an idea that needs no cost space to get off the ground then please come along too.

“This offer will require support from the people of Bishopbriggs. It will not be getting done for us. We have to do it for ourselves and our community. We will need people’s knowledge, skills and enthusiasm.

“Come along to the Triangle Offices - just beside the bus stop on Wednesday 2nd October - 6.30pm until 8pm”.