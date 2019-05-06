CALA says it is creating almost 650 jobs in East Dunbartonshire through its three sites at Bishopbriggs, Lenzie and Kirkintilloch

A house builder says it is creating almost 650 jobs in East Dunbartonshire.

In a press release, CALA Homes (West) said it is anticipated its three developments in Bishopbriggs, Lenzie and Kirkintilloch will deliver around 444 direct construction jobs, as well as 204 indirect employment opportunities, to the local area.

When asked by the Herald for more details on the indirect opportunities, CALA replied that the new homes will bring more amenities to serve the new developments.

The builder said it is investing close to £90m into the trio of developments to construct 312 private and 105 affordable homes

Construction has just begun on the controversial housing development near Jellyhill in Bishopbriggs where CALA is building 135 new homes, including 34 affordable ones, on the 19-acre site.

More than a thousand local people protested against the development of the canal site. Objections included fears for wildlife, increased traffic congestion and too much pressure on local schools and GP services.

East Dunbartonshire Council’s Planning Board unanimously rejected the proposal for Jellyhill but it was granted on appeal by the reporter to the Scottish Government.

Construction is set to commence at developments in Lenzie and Kirkintilloch in the next few months.

As demographics continue to shift, CALA says it is diversifying into smaller houses and developments with an increasing proportion of flats geared towards “young upwardly mobile professional and the downsizer markets”.

Jim McIntyre, managing director, CALA Homes (West), said: “CALA is committed to creating desirable places and spaces - and it is crucially important to us that we become part of, and work with, the communities we’re helping to create.

“We do much more than bricks and mortar, the creation of nearly 450 direct full-time employment opportunities across the three sites will boost the local economy and the hundreds of new homes will help address the high-levels of demand prevalent in the local area.”

CALA said it has a “significant role” to play in the future housing provisions for communities in East Dunbartonshire.

It added it is set to investment £150m across eight sites as part of a major long-term commitment.

As these developments come forward, the housebuilder said it will account for 23 per cent of housing supply in Milngavie, Bearsden, Bishopbriggs, Lenzie and Kirkintilloch.