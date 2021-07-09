Call to show 'local loyalty' and support East Dunbartonshire businesses
A rallying cry has been issued to people across East Dunbartonshire to show local loyalty this summer and back the area’s businesses.
Friday, 9th July 2021, 11:37 am
The latest stage of the Scotland Loves Local campaign launched this week with a clear message: “It has never been more critical to choose local.”
Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP), which is spearheading the campaign with support from the Scottish Government, says positive personal decisions now can help the area’s recovery from Covid-19.
STP Chief Officer Phil Prentice said: “By choosing local we will make a tremendous difference to the fabric and fortunes of our communities.”