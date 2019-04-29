Complaint of sectarian singing at Bearsen pub

Representatives of a Bearsden pub explained how their new manager was determined to transform it to appeal to a much broader clientele after his predecessor was sacked.

At a licensing board meeting in East Dunbartonshire Council headquarters in Kirkintilloch on Thursday, April 25, licensing standards officer Neil Miller said that he had received a complaint about sectarian singing during the last Old Firm game and subsequently issued a formal warning.

It was explained that Stonegate Pub Company, which operates The Station, was taking great pains to turn things around. The manager at the time of the complaint was no longer working at the pub and steps were being taken to appeal to more than just a young crowd. Stewards were also brought in to cover the doors on Fridays and Saturdays.

The new manager, a Mr Adams, was described as “a very capable manager with 35 years of experience” .

Other actions intended to broaden the appeal of the pub into a more family-friendly venue included serving tea and coffee, and ensuring “certain patrons will be excluded”.

Councillor Gary Pews (Liberal Democrat, Bishopbriggs North and Campsie) stressed the need to have two stewards on duty, due to the venue having two entrances. “Having two entrances but only one steward would be open to abuse,” he said.

The pub representatives also explained they were tightening up dress requirements. Hoodies and baseball caps would likely see their wearer refused entry, and football colours are strictly forbidden.

After some deliberations in private, the committee agreed to allow The Station to have its Saturday closing time changed from 11.45pm to 1am, on the strict condition that two stewards be on duty.