Curry bistro and takeaway in East Dunbartonshire wins top award

A curry bistro in East Dunbartonshire is celebrating after winning a top accolade.

The Bay Leaf Bistro & Takeaway & Indian Scene came out top in the “Curry Entrepreneur of the Year” section of the recent 2019 Scottish Curry Awards.

Owners Sunny and Sandy Sanghera and his team received the award at a special presentation recently at the Marriott Hotel in Glasgow.

The awards saw restaurants and takeaways from across Scotland recognised for their dedication to the Curry industry, quality food and service and rewarded for providing some of the best curries on offer.

The ceremony followed the first ever Scottish Curry Day which took place on Sunday 7 th April, encouraging Scots to visit their favourite curry houses, cook their best curry and compete for the chance to win free curry for a year if they won Scottish Curry Lover of the Year.

The ceremony crowned Iain MacKenzie as Scottish Curry Lover of the Year after following a social media campaign where he revealed he married his wife through his love of curry. They renewed their wedding vows during the ceremony with comedian host Mani Liaqat!

Irfan Younis, CEO of Oceanic Consulting said: “The Scottish Curry Awards are one of our first events and are now established and unique in their own right.

“I’ve always admired the tenacity of the curry industry despite its many challenges and that admiration has only grown following the 12th

ceremony.

“The Scottish Curry Awards are one of the only means by which homage is paid to those individuals behind the country’s tastiest curries and I’d like to congratulate all winners and finalists for their fantastic achievement.”