Diners at Bishopbriggs restaurant make dreams come true

Diners at a popular Italian restaurant in Bishopbriggs have helped donate more than £9,000 to a children’s charity – from 10p donations.

For three years, the La Vita chain has supported When You Wish Upon a Star Scotland.

Diners who visited each of their five restaurants during the festive period (mid-November – first week in January), were able to contribute a discretionary 10p to charity from their bill.

The La Vita Group then matched whatever was raised during the period.

And this year has been their best, with a total of £9,035.40 donated to charity, taking their fundraising total to £22,717.40 over three years.

Scottish registered charity, When You Wish Upon a Star helps to bring smiles to children aged 4-17 years who live with a life-threatening illness by giving them memories to treasure.

Radio presenter Tam Cowan visited the Group’s La Vita Restaurant in Glasgow’s George Square to assist with the cheque presentation to Judith King from the charity.

The La Vita Group is owned by the Arcari family, Mario and his father Marco.

Mario remembers sitting as a family watching Saturday night TV programmes such as Noel Edmonds Christmas Presents, which often featured children who were granted surprises, making their dreams come true.

Mario said:“If we can make a difference to some children and their families and give them reasons to smile, we’re delighted.

“This proves that sometimes a small donation such as a 10pence piece can go a long way.”

Judith King, Scotland Regional Fundraiser said:“We are honoured to have the continued support of our work in Scotland by our friends at La Vita and all their wonderful customers who have generously donated to our work year on year.

“The funds that were raised in 2018/2019 turned into magical Lapland invitations for our Scotland trip to Finland in December 2019 where families who met our criteria went in search of Father Christmas!

“It was a day where hospital beds were swapped for sleigh and husky rides, where illnesses were put on hold and where magical precious memories were made.

“Moments like this can only be created by the support of our amazing Wish granters.

“We look forward to creating more magical memories with the astonishing amount of funds that were raised this year by La Vita.”