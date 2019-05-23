Dismay as popular Lennoxtown butcher closes

Folk in Lennoxtown have been expressing their dismay after the news that a popular local butcher shop is shutting.

Hunter Paul Butchers on Main Street, which has regularly been given five-star reviews on its Facebook page, closes on Saturday.

There has been speculation on social media that a new owner may turn it into a cafe.

One local posted on a community page: “I was gutted to learn that Hunter Paul is closing, absolute shame!”

While another said: “His Aberdeen sirloin steaks and steak pies were the best!”

Others expressed their sadness and said it was “a great loss for the village.”