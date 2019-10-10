East Dunbartonshire restaurant retains its Michelin Bib Gourmand status

An East Dunbartonshire restaurant has retained its Michelin Bib Gourmand status for 2020.

The Michelin Guide announced its Bib Gourmand winners across the UK and Ireland last week, with a total of 132 restaurants listed in total. There were eight awards for Scotland, including the Monadh Kitchen at New Kirk Road, Bearsden.

Manager Sharlene Harvey said: “Words cannot express how much it means to us. We have been awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand “Good quality, good value cooking” It is very important to us to be able to bring this award to our local community.

“We are on cloud nine at the moment and hope that anyone who has not had the chance to dine with us will come and visit us soon.”