End of an era as Bishopbriggs Cafe closes

It’s the end of an era as a popular cafe in Bishopbriggs closes its doors for good today.

The Village Cafe has been a fixture of Bishopbriggs Cross for many years.

Past and present customers paid tribute on social media, with one saying it was like “losing an institution”.

One posted: “Sad day when the Village Cafe closes its doors. I’ve been going there over the past few years and I know I personally will miss it. Great staff ... great food. A sad loss to Bishopbriggs.”

Another said: “That’s sad. I used to go in for my lunch when I worked in the Briggs 42 years ago. It’s like losing an institution.”

Others wished the staff all the best for the future.

The staff thanked customers for the many cards, chocolate and well wishes and added they would “miss them all.”

As well as serving customers, the Village Cafe has been a staunch supporter of charity over the years, in particular collecting donations for Glasgow’s H4th Help for the Homeless.