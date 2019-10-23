First glimpse of new developments at Kirkintilloch and Lenzie

CALA Homes (West) has unveiled a first glimpse of what potential home buyers can expect from its new developments in Lenzie and Kirkintilloch.

The home builder has released computer generated images online of properties on offer at Orchid Park in Lenzie and Beatrice Meadows, just off Kilsyth Road in Kirkintilloch.

Orchid Park will see a collection of 48 homes, including three, four and five-bedroom properties.

Meanwhile, Beatrice Meadows will offer a selection of 118 homes, ranging from one, two and three-bedroom apartments to three, four and five-bedroom homes and townhouses.

Help to Buy is available on selected properties at the Kirkintilloch development.

Liana Canavan, sales and marketing director at CALA Homes (West), said: “We are delighted to launch two outstanding developments in the ever-popular East Dunbartonshire area.

“I would encourage anyone interested to visit our website or contact our expert sales teams.”

