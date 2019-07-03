Funding boost for Springburn Park Men’s Shed

Members of Springburn Park Men’s Shed are celebrating after receiving funding from CALA Homes (West).

The voluntary organisation, which is open to men over the aged of 18 within the Springburn area, was awarded funding through CALA Homes’ annual community bursary scheme.

The men’s shed welcomes members to socialise – over a game of cards, a tea or coffee, or whilst building something for the local community in the workshop.

The men’s shed which opened in Springburn Park in January aims to offer men in the local community the opportunity to get to know more people, and has proved especially popular with retirees.

The £1000 of funding from CALA Homes (West) will go towards buying new tools for the workshop and also for updating the kitchen in the social dining area.

The group’s objective is to open the social dining area up to other community groups so they can host lunch clubs and make use of the facilities.

Tom Bennett, secretary of Springburn Park’s Men Shed said: “We are incredibly grateful to CALA Homes (West) for the donation, it is invaluable in helping us continue to improve our facilities here at Springburn Park.”

Liana Canavan, Sales and Marketing Director of CALA Homes (West), added: “We are really pleased to support the men’s shed. It is a brilliant organisation for the men of Springburn and other surrounding areas.”

For more information visit https://springburnpark.com/mens-shed.