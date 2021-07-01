Golden Jubilee Conference Hotel reopens to the public

The staff are prepared and looking forward to welcoming guests back through the doors once more following the four-star venue’s closure due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Conference Hotel re-opened for NHS and healthcare staff on 24 May before opening to the wider public on 1 July.

General Manager Denis Flanagan said: “We are excited to welcome everyone back. This past year has been challenging for us all, but staff have continued to go above and beyond to do what they can to help health services in Scotland.

“Our Hotel team has shown their resilience and willingness to make a difference, with many being redeployed to NHS Louisa Jordan and throughout the Hospital in various roles, helping our clinical teams to continue delivering first class care to patients from all across Scotland.”

During its closure, the Conference Hotel has also undergone some exciting upgrades, including refurbished bedrooms and new technology in the conference rooms.

Denis added: “We have transformed quite considerably this last year. We’ve invested in technology within our conference rooms to ensure that we are safe to meet.

“It’s critical for us going forward. This technology really sets us apart from other venues and takes us to another level. We also have newly refurbished rooms for guests to enjoy.

“The team has been working extremely hard to do everything they can to support NHS staff in whatever way possible and having the hotel services back open to staff is warmly welcomed by all, providing some much anticipated social normality for everyone.”

The hotel is open for room and restaurant bookings to all.

Featuring fantastic deals such as the ‘Summer Sizzler’ and ‘The Great Staycation’ and with great transport links to Glasgow City Centre and outdoor havens like Loch Lomond and the Trossachs, the Golden Jubilee Conference Hotel has something for everyone.

Facilities open on Thursday 1 July from 12 noon with last entry at 8pm for drinks, teas and coffee, including coffee to go, and food.

To book your two-hour time slot in the restaurant, call 0141 951 6015.

To book a bedroom, call 0141 951 6008 or visit www.goldenjubileehotel.com