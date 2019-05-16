Kirkintilloch pub and restaurant in final of top hospitality awards - by public demand

A well known pub and restaurant at Kirkintilloch is in the running for a top hospitality award – thanks to public votes.

The Stables is a finalist in the Scottish Hospital Awards 2019 which recognises the champions of the industry.

The event is hosted by marketing consultants Creative Oceanic but the results are in the hands of the Scottish public.

A spokesperson for the awards said: “After a tremendous number of nominations received, the list of the top contenders has been compiled.”

The Stables is a finalist in the Best Pub/Inn category.

The local establishment will find out if it has won at the presentations ceremony at The Crowne Plaza Hotel in Glasgow on Tuesday May 21.

The spokesperson added: ”Working for the hospitality industry can be challenging at times and these awards aim to recognise those who have succeeded in this sector, despite the difficulties.

“There are people who have dedicated their whole career in making the country a special destination for visitors. It is time to give those professionals the recognition they deserve.

“The awards will provide a platform to thank and honour those who have contributed to making Scotland a friendly and welcoming place, enhancing the country’s reputation nationally and internationally. We would like to congratulate all the finalists for their nomination and wish them the best of luck.”