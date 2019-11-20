Kirkintilloch pub is top for dogs in Scotland

An East Dunbartonshire establishment has been declared Scotland’s most dog-friendly pub.

The Stables on the back road between Milngavie and Kirkintilloch, received the most votes from the public in the country to triumph as the Scottish winner of the annual Rover Dog-Friendly Pub Awards.

Rover.com is one of the UK’s largest network of pet sitters and dog walkers.

The Stables fought off fierce competition this year from over 70 dog-friendly watering holes across Scotland, but held on to the top spot after accumulating the most public votes.

Locally renowned as a great pit stop after a nice long dog-walk, the pub is hailed for its welcoming approach, special dog menu and doggy station to clean up pups post-walk.

Stuart Brand from The Stables, was delighted with the news,

He said: “We’re absolutely delighted. We love to host four-legged guests at our pub.

“We offer them treats, put on event dates and make sure the guests know we have water bowls, treats, a menu and even a doggy beer available to them.

“We’re chuffed to win this award, it’s really great to hear that our guests love the pub as much as us.”

Simon Le Grice from Rover said: “Scotland has a fantastic array of dog-friendly pubs for locals to choose from.

“It’s been wonderful to see so many of them represented in this year’s awards.

“The community has really got behind their favourite pubs and helped us, for the fourth year running, to find the best of the bunch – and with The Stables near Glasgow, we’ve found just that in Scotland.

“The superb service they demonstrated shows a real consideration for dog welfare and happiness, which we at Rover value above all.

“The whole Rover pack is proud to congratulate The Stables on winning the Dog-friendly Pub Award for Scotland.

“We hope that the awards will inspire dog owners country-wide to discover and support their local pubs, while also encouraging more pubs to consider our two-legged friends in their offerings.”

An extensive database of dog-friendly pubs in Scotland is available for perusal by punters and pups at pubs.rover.com.

You can also check out this website to see the full list of winners.