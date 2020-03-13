Kirkintilloch restaurant granted home delivery licence

East Dunbartonshire’s licensing board met at the council headquarters in Kirkintilloch on Thursday, March 12.

Two Kirkintilloch businesses had applications granted during the session: Italian restaurant Mariana, which located in Kirkintilloch, was granted permission to provide home delivery of food and alcohol, and a currently vacant unit in the Regent Centre was granted a license to open as an off sales providing premium spirits.

The board also approved a supplementary policy guiding how applications for later closing hours will be considered.

Premises will be able to seek an extended closing time of 1am if they can prove a positive contribution to the late night economy, as well as taking all appropriate safety and security measures.

The policy states: “The Licensing Board considers this to be an opportunity to reward and continue to encourage good practice in the licensed trade.

“The Licensing Board has no direct remit in relation to employment issues, or health and safety issues involving staff working within licensed premises. It does however recognise that there will be occasions where the safety of staff may be compromised by customers who are intoxicated, particularly where they have been refused service or access to the premises.

“The Board therefore believes that licence holders have an added responsibility towards their staff flowing from issues directly relating to the sale of alcohol and the specific provisions of their licence.”

The policy also stresses the importance of employers ensuring they have suitable arrangements in place to ensure staff are able to get home safely at times when their transport options may be limited, such as the “Safe Home” initiatives practiced by some licence holders.