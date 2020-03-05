Lenzie deli is on top of world after award win

Lenzie based business Billington’s is on top of the world after being recognised for its business efforts.

At the recent World Gin Awards, the local firm was named ”Single Outlet Retailer of The Year 2020”.

The firm also took the “Small Business Sunday” title for the store’s Lenzie gin.

The award winners, selected by TV Dragon’s Den star Theo Paphitis from more than 40,000 entries, were announced at a glittering ceremony in London.

Mark and Sue had been invited to meet Theo at a networking event at Birmingham’s ICC where they were introduced to other like-minded firms in the UK and granted access to business specialists for advice for future success.

The pair also enjoyed a fireside chat with Theo’s fellow Dragon Sara Davies discussing her entrepreneurial raise and how she made her business such a winning model.

Sue Billington commented, “Mark and I were both delighted at winning such a fiercely thought category as Best Single Outlet Retailer, then to go on to win meet the business tycoon Theo the next day has been such a humble moment,

“We would like to thank all the team at Billington’s in Lenzie for all there hard work and dedication. making our dream come true”.

The awards celebrate the international best of producers, bars and retailers and those taking the coveted top spots have been chosen for showing particular dedication and drive, taking not just their companies, but the industry to another level.