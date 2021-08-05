Major retail plans in store for former Halleys garage site at Milngavie

The site earmarked for development on Milngavie Road - currently home to an Arnold Clark dealership

Arnold Clark currently occupies the site but the car dealership’s lease expires in early 2022.

Owners of the ground, Magell Ltd, a property development and investment company, have announced they are bringing forward proposals to redevelop the area which is beside West Retail Park, home to Aldi, Home Bargains and Waitrose.

Magell, which is based in Northern Ireland, lodged a proposal of application notice to East Dunbartonshire Council a few weeks ago.

Virtual public consultation events are being organised online by the property firm on August 17 and 19 for their plans to redevelop the site into a “Class 1 Retail Development and drive-through Class 3 food and drink unit, together with associated car park”.

The firm told the Herald they were exploring options over exactly who would occupy the site and would like to hear the views of the local community.

A spokesperson for Magell said the new development “will buttress the role of West Retail park as an anchor for local shopping, reducing the need for residents to have to go outside their area to seek retail offers they desire."

Around 50 new jobs are anticipated to be created.

Thomas Glen, Depute Chief Executive - Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets at East Dunbartonshire Council, told the Herald: "A Proposal of Application Notice was received by the Council on 26 June.

"The applicant is currently carrying out engagement on the proposals with the Council, local community and interested parties in advance of a formal planning application being lodged.

"It is understood community engagement events will be organised by the applicant. When a formal application is lodged, this will be processed - including a period for public representations - and considered by the Planning Board in due course."