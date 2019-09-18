Milngavie butcher savours success as its perfect pies win Scottish award

A Milngavie butcher’s pies have been deemed worthy of national recognition at the recent Scottish Craft Butchers Awards.

Milngavie Butchers Ltd whose shop is at Station Road, has won one award in the 2019 Scottish Craft Butchers Steak Pie, Speciality Pie and Mince Round Evaluation.

They won;- Silver Award – Steak and Sausage Pie.

The heats were held at Forth Valley College last month with more than 280 pies from throughout the country were tested for appearance, flavour, filling and appeal. The panel of judges included experts, food writers and interested consumers and the event is organised by the Scottish Federation of Meat Traders in conjunction with John Scott Meat Ltd and William Sword Ltd.

Jason Ward of John Scott Meat, sponsors of the Steak Pie Evaluation said: “With John Scott Meat being one of the main sponsors of this year’s Steak Pie, Mince Round and Speciality Pie Competition – I was delighted to be invited along to take part in the very challenging job of judging the top pies in Scotland. Who would have thought a lifetime of eating Steak pies would have come in so useful?!

“We are proud to be involved with this event as it is our priority to meet the demands of the independent butcher and I must say, I was blown away by the standard of pies.

“What an exceptional showcase of the quality products available at your local Scottish Craft Butcher.”

David Mooney, Direct Sales Manager of William Sword “These awards are extremely important in the Scottish meat industry calendar, celebrating excellence across the board.

“To receive an award is a fantastic achievement as these winners represent the upper crust of the Scottish meat industry, tremendous given the high standard of produce across Scotland as a whole. William Sword are happy to support Scotland’s independent retailers.”