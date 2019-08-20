Milngavie pub to open later

A Milngavie pub is being allowed to open later at weekends but will also have stricter rules on when children can be present.

Trust Inns Limited, which operates the Talbot Arms in Milngavie Main Street, has had two requests for changes to its licence granted by East Dunbartonshire Council licensing board.

Company representatives attended a hearing at the council’s headquarters in Kirkintilloch on Thursday, August 15. They had applied for permission to change their closing time to 1am on Saturdays instead of 11.45pm and will also open earlier on Sundays at 11am instead of 12.30pm.

The extended hours are in line with policy recently introduced by East Dunbartonshire Council, with numerous establishments in the area seeking similar alterations to their licences.

Trust Inns also requested an alteration to historic rules concerning children, who will now only be admitted entry when accompanied by an adult until 8pm.

No objections were made by the various organisations such as Police Scotland who were consulted by the licensing board, so the request was unanimously granted.