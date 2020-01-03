New Aldi plans for Bishopbriggs

There are plans for a £6 million Aldi store at Bishopbriggs which the company says could create 35 new jobs.

A planning application for the discount supermarket at Westerhill Rd/Kirkintilloch Rd is due to be lodged this month with East Dunbartonshire Council.

Aldi is inviting local people and interested parties to attend a public consultation drop-in on Thursday January 9. The consultation will be held at Bishopbriggs Library, Kirkintilloch Rd and is open to the public from 2pm-7pm.

Feedback from the event will be included in a report at the drop-in event.

If the plan is given the green light, the store is expected to create up to 35 new job opportunities, with a variety of roles, including management positions on offer.

The plans for the new store is part of Aldi’s expansion programme in Scotland as the company celebrates 25 years of operating in the country, having launched in Kilmarnock in 1994.

Richard Holloway, Regional Managing Director for Scotland, said: “We anticipate that our planning application for a new Aldi store in Bishopbriggs will be exciting news for the local community.

“If approved, we’ll have a number of career opportunities available for members of the local community, ready to join an exciting and hardworking team.”

This is the second planning application in East Dunbartonshire. In November, Aldi opened a new store in Milngavie, The supermarket was recently crowned Scottish Sourcing Business of the Year at the Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards.