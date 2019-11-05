New Cantonese restaurant to open soon at Milngavie

A new restaurant in Milngavie has succeeded in an application to alter its alcohol license.

Three local businesses all appeared before East Dunbartonshire Council’s Licensing Board on Thursday, October 31.

The former restaurant at 15 Station Road in Milngavie, which has been closed for two years, is under new ownership and will soon reopen as the Meitai, serving Cantonese cuisine.

The new owner wanted to add provision for off sales and also change on-sales hours on a Sunday to Thursday from 11.00am-11.00pm;

Also on a Friday and Saturday from 11.00am – midnight, including seasonal variations at Christmas and Hogmanay.

These alterations are in line with the policy of East Dunbartonshire Council.

One local resident had objected due to concerns about traffic, waste and noise levels, but consultees such as the NHS, police, fire service and the council’s own licensing officer did not object to the proposals.

A solicitor acting on behalf of the restaurant said that there would be no heavy vehicles making deliveries, only small vans carrying produce, and no brewery trucks as the restaurant has no plans to serve draught beer.

The off-sales capability of the restaurant was only for customers wishing to take unfinished bottles home for later consumption, and outside delivery would also be “minimal” due to reduce strain on the kitchen, with just one part-time driver.

The applicationwas agreed unanimously.