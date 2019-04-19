New firm purchases Milngavie care home

A well-known care home in Milngavie has been sold for an undisclosed sum.

Abbotsford House Luxury Suites has been purchased by boutique care home operator Hamberley from Morrison Community Care Group, run by Paul Sokhi

The property, which was acquired by the Sokhi family in 1989, offers 24-hour residential, nursing and dementia care and 45 rooms that provide a range of services to its residents.

On the new owner’s website, Hamberley chief executive Paul Hill said Abbotsford would likely be renamed in the coming months.

He added: “There’s no doubt this is one of the finest elderly care facilities in Scotland. The home has a strong reputation with the local community and we look forward to working with the team to help them maintain the outstanding level of personalised care they provide at the home.”

Abbotsford is currently rated as ‘Very Good’ by the Care Inspectorate.

The state of the art building also includes a café, hair salon, full cinema, four luxury restaurants, four elegant lounges, a putting green and a roof terrace.

Abbotsford House luxury suites manager Susan Leung said she was confident the home would go from strength to strength as part of Hamberley Care Homes.

She added: “Our current excellent team will remain and continue to flourish making the home one of the best in East Dunbartonshire under the leadership of myself, Fiona Ross, our deputy manager, and the guidance and support of the Hamberley Care Home Group.

“I look forward to a future working together creating a happy and successful home for our residents.”