New Post Office opens in Kirky

As part of a modernisation and investment programme across the Post Office network, a new Post Office opened last week at Price Crushers, 88b Redbrae Road, Kirkintilloch.

The new branch offers customers a wide range of services, from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items. Customers can also take advantage of a wide range of banking services including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries for all the main UK banks.

The Post Office is open: Monday – Saturday: 8am – 8pm; Sunday: 8am – 6pm.

This offers customers 82 hours of Post Office service a week.