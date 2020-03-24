Owners of Bearsden luxury hotel offer free board to NHS staff during coronavirus crisis

The owners of a Bearsden luxury hotel are offering free board at some of their establishments to NHS staff during the coronavirus crisis.

The Boclair House Hotel, owned by the Manorview Group, relayed the generous gesture on its Facebook page last night (Monday).

Three of the group’s hotels in Johnstone, East Kilbride and Clarkston are taking part.

They posted: “More than ever, we need to secure the health, safety and wellbeing of our NHS team. They are on the front line, helping us all, and saving lives. We are there for them.

“Some of our venues are being occupied by our NHS workers. Our rooms have been offered to NHS teams on the front line and are open to any acute services team who wish to isolate themselves away from family and friends to care for our sick. This is at no charge to individuals.

“Our company is proud & grateful to our team and how they have responded and risen to this situation we all find ourselves in. The attitude of our team has made this negative situation more positive.

“We’ve also been overwhelmed and humbled by the many messages of support we’ve received.

“To all our customers, suppliers, friends and supporters, many of you are going through worrying times yourselves, we thank you for taking time to show us your support. It means a lot to us. It encourages us to make the difference & to be positive.

“It’s a time for us all to act in a selfless way, to show humility and empathy, and to help one another where we can.

“Take care, stay safe and be kind to one another”.

Team Manorview

Only essential team members are in place at Manorview Hotels after they suspended trading last week.

The hotels offering free board to NHS staff are the Busby Hotel at Clarkston, Torrance Hotel in East Kilbride and the Bowfield Hotel and Country Club at Johnstone.