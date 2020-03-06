Plans for new Aldi at Bishopbriggs

A planning application for a new Aldi store on Kirkintilloch Road in Bishopbriggs has been lodged with East Dunbartonshire Council.

Plans for the proposed new store, which is expected to create 35 local jobs, were submitted on Friday 28th February following a public consultation.

The company said a consultation found that 79 per cent of local respondents were supportive of Aldi bringing a new store to the community.

The proposed new store is part of Aldi’s expansion programme, and if approved, will be the second store to open in East Dunbartonshire, following the highly successful opening of their Milngavie store last November.

Richard Holloway, Regional Managing Director for Scotland, said: “We’re delighted that our plans for a store in Bishopbriggs have received this level of support and have been formally submitted to the local authority.

“If our proposals receive the grant of planning we will be seeking to open the store at the earliest opportunity.”