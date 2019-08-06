Plans for new shops at empty Bishopbriggs site

An empty retail area in Bishopbriggs could get a new lease of life, possibly bringing a new dental practice, pharmacy and beauty salon, if councillors approve a planning application.

Applicant Shafiq Sharif is seeking permission to demolish the existing, empty unit at 6 Beech Road, replacing it with three retail units. The site is currently unoccupied and used as an informal parking area.

A supporting statement from agents BMG Surveys reads: “As this time the eventual occupiers of the units have not been formally agreed, however, advanced discussions have taken place with prospective tenants and the probability is that there will be a pharmacist, a dentist and a beauty salon.

“Both the pharmacist and the beauty salon are looking to relocate to the larger units which will become available while the introduction of a dentist to the community would be (a) major bonus for the area.

“Given the location of the site, it is considered that there is an opportunity to deliver a development which can make a contribution to the Auchinairn Road and Beech Road streetscape, and in this regard a palette of modern, robust materials has been selected.

“In developing the proposal, the architects have attempted to create a proposal that encompasses the features of the existing streetscape which whilst delivering the desired accommodation, at the same time

expresses confidence in the area.”

Full documentation relating to the application can be found on the East Dunbartonshire Council website, the reference number is TP/ED/19/0462.