Plans start for HarperCollins' move from Bishopbriggs to Robroyston

Harper Collins' planned site at Robroyston

The publishing firm revealed in March it will close its premises at Westerhill by 2025 and move to a site just within the Glasgow boundary, after apparently being unable to secure a deal with its current landlords.

HarperCollins employs almost 500 people.

Now logistics developer Tritax Symmetry has submitted a planning application to Glasgow City Council to develop a logistics facility for HarperCollins at Nova Business Park.

Matt Claxton, Planning Director at Tritax, said: “Following our comprehensive public consultation, we are pleased to have submitted our planning application to Glasgow City Council.

“We have listened to and taken on board all comments raised throughout the process and are confident that they have each been addressed."

The application is for a 500,000 sq ft storage and distribution warehouse with ancillary offices and vehicle parking.

The site, allocated for commercial use in Glasgow City Council’s Local Development Plan, has remained vacant for many years.

According to Tritax, in bringing the vacant site into use, the project will create between 700 and 800 jobs through the construction and landscaping phases.