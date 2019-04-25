Plans to build 350 new homes at Robroyston

Plans have been submitted by a developer to build 350 new homes at Robroyston.

Along with development partner Caledonian Properties Ltd, Taylor Wimpey West Scotland has applied for permission in principle to Glasgow City Council to develop the land at Cortmalaw Road, Robroyston.

According to the developers the new site will bring “economic benefits” to the area including “120 direct and indirect jobs”.

The builders said the application follows two public consultation events that were held last year.

The application includes proposals for around 350 new homes with a mix of styles and tenures to, they say, appeal to a wide range of buyers with potential community space and footpath links, together with the associated infrastructure required for a development of this scale.

Part of the site outlined for the proposed development is identified in the adopted Local Development Plan for residential development.

Lesley McVeigh, Strategic Land and Planning Manager for Taylor Wimpey West Scotland said: “We feel that our proposal reflects a strong community focus for Robroyston and it will integrate with the established local community.

“As well as an impressive range of new homes, our development would provide a range of economic benefits for the local Robroyston area which includes the equivalent of 120 direct and indirect jobs per year of construction, as well as the attraction of new customers to local businesses spending around £5.2million annually and around £2 million on making their new home feel like a home.

“We believe this development would be a great addition to the local area. It also complements our other developments across the region.

“Along with our development partners Caledonian Properties Ltd, we are delighted to confirm that we have made our application.”

