Popular Kirkintilloch bakery is shortlisted again for top prize

Thanks to the votes of their customers and following a rigorous day of judging by some 50 of the industry’s top professionals, Peter’s Bakery of Kirkintilloch has been shortlisted for a prize in the Scottish Baker of the Year 2019/20 competition.

“With over 8000 customer votes and in excess of 30,000 individual products votes, for goods baked by the best bakers in the country, Peter’s Bakery can be very proud of having made it this far” said Head Judge Robert Ross.

“Only the products with the highest percentage in each of the 6 categories across the 3 regions were invited to the product judging stage and this year the competition was fierce.”

“The Scottish Baker of the Year Awards is one of the most prestigious awards a baker can win, with accolades on offer for the best pies, scones, loaves, savoury items, morning rolls, individual cakes and biscuits as well as the ultimate prize, to be crowned Scottish Baker of the Year” says Alasdair Smith of Scottish Bakers who organise the competition, now in its 8th year.

“So we are delighted to once again be giving Scottish bakers the chance to shine and showcase their skills” he continued.

And now that the product judging has been completed, the competition moves to a business footing with only the Regional & National category winners eligible to move to this stage which will determine the winner of the Bakery Café of the Year, Craft Baker of the Year, Retail Craft Baker of the Year and the Wholesale Baker of the Year Awards.. And one of these winners will go on to be crowned Scottish Baker of the Year 2019/20.

The winner will be announced at a glittering Gala dinner at the Crowne Plaza in Glasgow on Saturday 8th June 2019.