Rangers fans in Kirkintilloch refused a morning tipple

Rangers fans in Kirkintilloch have been denied a morning tipple before travelling to away games, but at least they can have breakfast at their club.

Kirkintilloch Rangers Supporters Club had asked East Dunbartonshire Council’s licensing board for permission to serve both food and alcohol from 9am on Saturdays and Sunday, albeit only to members at their Kirkintilloch West premises which is not open to the general public. The club also sought to take advantage of new council policy which allows licensed premises to operate until 1am on Sunday mornings, rather than having to close at 11.45pm on Saturdays. This, they said, would be beneficial in hosting functions.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde objected to the proposals, due to health problems affecting locals – the number of people suffering from alcohol-related brain damage and emergency admissions to hospital.

A representative of the club said that the morning sales of alcohol were primarily for older members of the club who liked “a wee hauf” before travelling to away games and the lack of this facility had caused some members to travel to supporters’ clubs in other local authority areas.

The morning sales were desired due to the distance travelled and relatively early kick-off times for away games. The supporters’ bus is alcohol free.

The licensing board agreed that it would allow the sale of breakfasts but refused to give permission for the sale of alcoholic drinks in the morning.