Restaurant in iconic Bearsden building in awards final

A restaurant set up in an iconic building in Bearsden just 18 months ago, is through to the final of a top contest.

French restaurant Beaumartin is in the running for an award at the Dunbartonshire Retail Awards – to take place at Boclair House Hotel in Bearsden on Sunday, June 30.

The local establishment got through to the final after being nominated by public.

Chef and owner Andrew Stott said: “I am very pleased and would like to thank the public very much but we still need the votes to keep coming!”

The quaint black and white cottage on Milngavie Road is one of the oldest buildings in the district . Originally built as a breakaway church from New Kilpatrick in 1786 it has gone through many transformations over two centuries.

From 1994 to 2015 it housed the couture designer Joyce Young of By Storm whose business moved four years ago to larger premises beside her production unit at Maryhill Station and is now called Joyce Young Design Studios.

Joyce and husband Maurice Bhuglah are regulars at Beaumartin and have become good friends with Andrew and Richard.

Joyce said: “It’s like coming home for us as we virtually lived in the cottage for 21 years working late at By Storm.”

The two businesses are teaming up with Posh Tarts Catering, a Milngavie firm run by Katie Hitchcock and Gill Cowan,to have an event on Thursday, June 6, at 12.30pm with finger food, fizz and fashion to be held at Joyce’s studios. Tickets cost £25. Call 0141 942 8900