Waitrose puts top Scots chef on the Burns Supper menu in Milngavie

One of Scotland’s leading chefs has teamed up with a Milngavie store to offer foodies a fresh twist on the traditional Burns Supper.

Following in the footsteps of culinary stars such as BBC MasterChef’s Greg Wallace, Gary Maclean and Jilly McCord, Cater Edinburgh’s Barry Bryson has been chosen by Waitrose to host a special Burns-themed Supper Club at the Glasgow Road store on Thursday, January 23.

Diners can look forward to a contemporary celebration of Scotland’s national bard, including Barry’s creative showcase of the best Scottish ingredients from Waitrose.

Barry’s specially created three-course menu will feature a warm cock-a-leekie corn fed chicken terrine, fennel oatcakes and chicken broth. The main course will include Macsween haggis, haggis croquettes, clapshot, charred carrot, beetroot granola and jus, before finishing off with Ecclefechan ice cream, cinnamon biscuits and candied fruit.

Barry said: “I’m really excited to have been chosen by Waitrose to host my first Supper Club in Milngavie to help celebrate our national bard and the best seasonal Scottish produce.

“Burns Night is a very important date in the Scottish food and drink calendar, so I’m looking forward to getting the opportunity to showcase my modern take on classic Burns dishes.

“At Cater Edinburgh we take modern Scottish dining concepts to the events platform, working across a variety of interesting and wonderful places around Scotland, the rest of the UK and beyond. As a chef I’m motivated by Scotland’s natural larder, creating seasonal menus that combine traditional and contemporary cooking techniques.”

Barry was handpicked for Waitrose by WeFiFo, or We Find Food, an online platform connecting Supper Club hosts, professional chefs and home cooks with guests hungry for authentic food experiences.

To book ‘A Modern Burns Supper by Barry Bryson’ at Waitrose in Milngavie, visit: http://tinyurl.com/u6gzcaq. Tickets are priced at £45 per person. Doors open at 6pm and the first course will be served at 6.30pm. The evening will finish at 9pm.

Barry’s client portfolio features iconic luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Aston Martin and Rolls Royce. He is a regular media contributor and popular fixture for talks and demonstrations at Edinburgh New Town Cook School, Edinburgh Foodies Festival and Edinburgh Food Festival.