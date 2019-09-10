Balmuildy gets gold star

A Bishopbriggs primary is delighted to learn that a recent visit by education inspectors saw it getting a clean bill of health.

Balmuildy Primary School received the visit as part of the standard annual series of inspections carried out across Scotland by Education Scotland, the governing body for school standards.

Inspectors have made their findings known in a letter to all parents, which found the school had many key strengths.

These included: “The strong and positive ethos for learning created by the headteacher and senior leadership team. They encourage staff to try out more innovative approaches to enhance children’s learning experiences. This is resulting in children being more engaged, motivated and curious as learners.

“Children who are articulate, supportive of one another and who are proud to promote the Balmuildy community.

“The staff team who are motivated to lead aspects of school development and improvement, in order to move progress to the next level and raise the bar for all at Balmuildy Primary School. At the heart of all that they do in the life and work of the school community is the care, attainment and achievement of the children.”

The following areas for improvement were identified and discussed with the headteacher and a representative from the council – for the school to continue to develop more streamlined and manageable approaches to tracking and monitoring of children’s attainment.